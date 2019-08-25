|
David Nix Tullos, Jr.
Hattiesburg - Services were held at 6 pm Tuesday, August 20, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for David Nix Tullos, Jr. 53 of Hattiesburg, MS. He was born October 30, 1965 and passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 after an 18 year courageous battle with heart disease and an auto immune muscle disease.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Bettie and Dave Tullos, Sr. He is survived by two sisters, Cindy Maddox(Jon) and Susan; two nieces and two nephews, Alison, Clint Alexandra and Myers and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
David graduated from Hattiesburg High School and attended the University of Mississippi. He retired from Forrest General Hospital and was a fanatical sports statistician and a music lover. He was an avid Ole Miss Rebel and Oakland Raider fan. The Beatles were first on the list of his all time favorites and Paul McCartney was definitely the best in his opinion. Locating the best barbecue restaurant was a must on any trip he made and he was always ready to share the information with family and friends. He was a longtime member of Court St. United Methodist Church.
His sisters would like to thank the extended family he had with his former Forrest General Hospital Pharmacy friends and Dennis, Letha and Joah Headrick who considered him as family.
Memorials may be made to the or to the Ole Miss Athletic Foundation, OMAF, 100 Coliseum Loop, Suite B, University, MS 38677.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 25, 2019