Mrs. Dean D. Wilson
Richton - Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Richton United Methodist Church for Mrs. Dean D. Wilson, age 91, of Richton who passed from this life on October 16, 2019. Rev. Brandon Halford will officiate with burial to follow in the Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg. Pallbearers will be Brandon Wilson, D.J. South, Lee South, Ronny Rahaim, Mike Oliphant, Warren Strickland, Ben McIlwain and Ken McCaskill.
Mrs. Wilson was a member of the Richton United Methodist Church. She was co-owner of The Richton Dispatch for over 59 years. She was also a member of the Richton Women's Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, L.A. Wilson, Jr.; and brother, Warren Day.
She is survived by her son, Larry A. Wilson (Susan) of Richton; daughter, Leigh Ann South (Don) of Pensacola, FL; and grandchildren, Brandon Wilson, Kristen Wilson, D.J. South and Lee South.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Richton United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to; The Richton United Methodist Church.
Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019