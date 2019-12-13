Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Dean Lott Gatwood


1946 - 2019
Dean Lott Gatwood Obituary
Dean Lott Gatwood

Collins - Mrs. Dean Lott Gatwood, 73, of Collins passed away on December 13, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 11:30 A.M. until service at 1:30 P.M. followed by burial in Forrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Mrs. Gatwood was a member of Williamsburg Baptist Church in Collins. She was the longtime secretary of Petal Harvey Baptist Church and a new account specialist at Magnolia Federal Bank.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Melvina Lott; a brother, Gary Lott; and a nephew, Gerald Lott.

She is survived by her husband, Philip Gatwood of Petal; her daughter, Karin Gatwood Graves (Greg) of Collins; her son, Hugh Gatwood (Heather) of Petal; five grandchildren, Chance Graves, Taylor Gatwood, Callie Graves, Caitlyn Graves, and Triston Gatwood; a brother, Bobby Lott (Sandra) of Long Beach, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
