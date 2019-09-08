Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc
Hwy 589
Sumrall, MS 39482
(601) 758-3812
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rock Hill Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Rock Hill Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Debbie Fortenberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbie Fortenberry


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debbie Fortenberry Obituary
Debbie Fortenberry

Sumrall, MS - Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Rock Hill Baptist Church for Mrs. Debbie Fortenberry, 65, of Sumrall, who passed away, Friday, September 6, 2019.

Interment will be in Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Fortenberry was a former teacher at Sumrall High School and a faithful member of Rock Hill Baptist Church. She loved serving others and sharing her love for the Lord.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Fortenberry of Sumrall; two sons, Brian Fortenberry (Lee Ann) of Sumrall and Todd Fortenberry (Dacia) of Sumrall; three sisters, Garbadeane "Bobbie" Sullivan Simmons of Sanford, Ouida Stephens (Troy) of Sumrall and Lynda Holbrook (Jackie) of Sumrall; six grandchildren, Blaine, Kaitlyn, Madison, Addie, Matton and Mollie Fortenberry and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Sunday at Rock Hill Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now