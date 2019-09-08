|
|
Debbie Fortenberry
Sumrall, MS - Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Rock Hill Baptist Church for Mrs. Debbie Fortenberry, 65, of Sumrall, who passed away, Friday, September 6, 2019.
Interment will be in Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Fortenberry was a former teacher at Sumrall High School and a faithful member of Rock Hill Baptist Church. She loved serving others and sharing her love for the Lord.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Fortenberry of Sumrall; two sons, Brian Fortenberry (Lee Ann) of Sumrall and Todd Fortenberry (Dacia) of Sumrall; three sisters, Garbadeane "Bobbie" Sullivan Simmons of Sanford, Ouida Stephens (Troy) of Sumrall and Lynda Holbrook (Jackie) of Sumrall; six grandchildren, Blaine, Kaitlyn, Madison, Addie, Matton and Mollie Fortenberry and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Sunday at Rock Hill Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 8, 2019