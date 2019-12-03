|
Deborah Rutland
Gulfport - Deborah C. "Debbie" Rutland, age 64, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Gulfport, MS. Debbie was born June 20, 1955. She graduated from Gulfport East High School in 1973 and attended USM for two years. She worked as an administrative assistant.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Gary Rutland and nephew Ehron Rachuba. She is survived by her parents, James E. and Frances Courtney Rutland, sister Brenda Rachuba (Keith) of Long Beach, and her fur babies whom she loved.
The family requests memorial donations to South MS Humane Society, 2615 25th Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501 and the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 72123.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 6262 Williamsburg Road, Bassfield, MS. The service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in Double Church Cemetery in Bassfield.
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign the register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019