1/1
Delma Archer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delma Archer

Carnes - Mrs. Delma Archer age 92 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a longtime member of Carnes Missionary Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband L. D. Archer Sr., her parents, J. B. and Rosie Lee Eaton Carr and her son-in-law, Harlan Daughdrill. Mrs. Delma said, "I am mama's baby, the baby of twelve"!

She was survived by her children, Linda Rose Archer Daughdrill of Carnes Community, Brenda Archer Scott (Bubba) of Stockton, AL, Larry Dee Archer of Carnes Community and L.D. "Geeter" Archer Jr. (Tacey) of Carnes Community; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Services will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Carnes Missionary Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the church.

Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service - Wiggins Location
1115 West College Avenue
Wiggins, MS 39577
601-928-4522
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved