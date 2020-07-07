Delma ArcherCarnes - Mrs. Delma Archer age 92 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a longtime member of Carnes Missionary Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband L. D. Archer Sr., her parents, J. B. and Rosie Lee Eaton Carr and her son-in-law, Harlan Daughdrill. Mrs. Delma said, "I am mama's baby, the baby of twelve"!She was survived by her children, Linda Rose Archer Daughdrill of Carnes Community, Brenda Archer Scott (Bubba) of Stockton, AL, Larry Dee Archer of Carnes Community and L.D. "Geeter" Archer Jr. (Tacey) of Carnes Community; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.Services will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Carnes Missionary Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the church.Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.