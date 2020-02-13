|
Dennis Ray Pittman
Columbia - Dennis Ray Pittman, 69, of Columbia, Mississippi, passed away on February 10, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital after a brief illness. His funeral will be held on February 14, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church of Columbia, with visitation from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. followed by the service at 3:00 P.M. with internment at Woodlawn Cemetery afterwards. Reverend Keith Gaughf and Reverends Rob and Erin Grant will officiate. Pallbearers will be Quin Breland, Rickie Buckley, Christopher Harkey, Erik Harkey, Adam Pittman, John Pittman, Oscar Smith, and Kenny Toney.
A 1968 graduate of Columbia High School, Mr. Pittman received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and joined the fourth generation family business, Columbia Block and Brick, in which he worked for over 50 years. At Columbia Block and Brick, he followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, J. D. Pickett, and his father, Ray Pittman as president of the company. During his tenure, he exhibited a strong work ethic and Christian leadership.
As a member of First United Methodist Church, Mr. Pittman served as a trustee, as an usher, and on the parsonage committee. He always donated his time and resources to various worthy causes around the community. He was also chosen as a lifetime Phi Kappa Dad. He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, employer, and friend.
Mr. Pittman is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Inez Pittman; his grandparents, J. D. and Naomi Pickett and John Alvy and Telitha Pittman. He is survived by his wife, Ann Sims Pittman; two daughters, Rene Lummis of Houston, TX, and Riley Pittman of Hattiesburg; one sister, Beth Harrison (Phil) of Birmingham, AL; one brother, Brad Pittman (Jacquelyne) of Hattiesburg; one granddaughter, Lucy Lummis, of Houston, TX; nieces and nephews, Ruth and Doug Cole, Todd Harrison, Adam and Mallory Pittman, and John and Randa Pittman. He dearly loved Ann, his wife of almost 50 years, as well as his family, and he especially adored his granddaughter, Lucy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the and the Columbia Animal Shelter.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020