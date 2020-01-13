Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Fortenberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Wayne Fortenberry


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Wayne Fortenberry Obituary
Dennis Wayne Fortenberry

Bassfield - Dennis Wayne Fortenberry, 74, of Bassfield, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital. A mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church Bassfield followed by burial in St. James Cemetery.

Mr. Fortenberry was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church Bassfield. He was a graduate of Bassfield High School and was named Mr. BHS in 1963. He was a graduate of Pearl River Community College, the University of Southern Mississippi, and William Carey University, where he received his Master's Degree. He was a member and judge for the American Quarter Horse and Mississippi Quarter Horse Associations and was a member of the Mississippi High School Sports Association. He was Jefferson Davis County Superintendent of Education from 2000-2007. He sold insurance for Saulters-Moore Funeral Home. He was an avid horseman, a Mississippi educator, a pilot, an auctioneer, a farrier, and a sports official. He also served on the Board of Directors at PRCC.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Nell Davis Fortenberry; his parents, Dennis and Jewel Fortenberry; one brother, Marion Fortenberry; and one brother-in-law, David Carraway.

He is survived by nine children: Vicky (Paul) Terrell of Mandeville, LA; Ricky (Jackie) Davis of Bogalusa, LA; Scott Davis of Bogalusa, LA; Valerie (Mark) Sanders of Hattiesburg, MS; Michelle (Michael) Offutt of Prentiss, MS; Mark (Colleen) Davis of Abita Springs, LA; Colette (Bo) Foster of Purvis, MS; Bobby (Rose) Davis of Bassfield, MS; and Christy (John) Wilson of Purvis, MS; one sister, Joanne Carraway of Hattiesburg; 27 grandchildren; and 49 great grandchildren.

A Rosary will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 5 p.m. with visitation immediately following from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at the church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -