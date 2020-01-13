|
Dennis Wayne Fortenberry
Bassfield - Dennis Wayne Fortenberry, 74, of Bassfield, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital. A mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church Bassfield followed by burial in St. James Cemetery.
Mr. Fortenberry was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church Bassfield. He was a graduate of Bassfield High School and was named Mr. BHS in 1963. He was a graduate of Pearl River Community College, the University of Southern Mississippi, and William Carey University, where he received his Master's Degree. He was a member and judge for the American Quarter Horse and Mississippi Quarter Horse Associations and was a member of the Mississippi High School Sports Association. He was Jefferson Davis County Superintendent of Education from 2000-2007. He sold insurance for Saulters-Moore Funeral Home. He was an avid horseman, a Mississippi educator, a pilot, an auctioneer, a farrier, and a sports official. He also served on the Board of Directors at PRCC.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Nell Davis Fortenberry; his parents, Dennis and Jewel Fortenberry; one brother, Marion Fortenberry; and one brother-in-law, David Carraway.
He is survived by nine children: Vicky (Paul) Terrell of Mandeville, LA; Ricky (Jackie) Davis of Bogalusa, LA; Scott Davis of Bogalusa, LA; Valerie (Mark) Sanders of Hattiesburg, MS; Michelle (Michael) Offutt of Prentiss, MS; Mark (Colleen) Davis of Abita Springs, LA; Colette (Bo) Foster of Purvis, MS; Bobby (Rose) Davis of Bassfield, MS; and Christy (John) Wilson of Purvis, MS; one sister, Joanne Carraway of Hattiesburg; 27 grandchildren; and 49 great grandchildren.
A Rosary will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 5 p.m. with visitation immediately following from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at the church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020