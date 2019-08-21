|
Dewey F. Hollingsworth
Runnelstown - Dewey F. Hollingsworth, 95, of Runnelstown, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Runnelstown with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Hollingsworth served in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He worked in Quality Control at Mississippi Tank before his retirement. He was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and leader in First Baptist Church of Runnelstown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Annie Hollingsworth; one brother, Durrell Hollingsworth; and one son-in-law, Jim Layton.
He is survived by his wife, Johnnie Sue Hollingsworth of Runnelstown; five children, Carolyn Layton of Vancleave, Janet (Arthur) Ricketson of Runnelstown, Donna (Trent) Jones of Sandhill, Ted Hollingsworth of Runnelstown, and Jennifer (Buck) Penton of Runnelstown; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 21, 2019