Diane Davis Howell



Hattiesburg, MS - "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants." (Psalm 116:15) One of the Lord's most faithful servants, Diane Davis Howell, known as Grammy to her family, went HOME to be with the Lord on July 29, 2020.



She was born June 3, 1944, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Homer and Kate Davis. She was a graduate from Tupelo High School in 1962 and received her BS from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1966. She served as Assistant to the Minister of the Children's Department at Parkhill Baptist Church in North Little Rock, Arkansas, for 11 years. She was an active member of Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and served as Assistant to the Minister of the Children's Department for 9 years, until she retired in 2010.



She fought valiantly for 17 years against three different cancers. Through all the chemotherapy and ups and downs, she firmly held to her favorite verse, Proverbs 3:5. "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding."



Her entire life, no matter where she lived, she served her Church, with her heart being with the children. Diane was always willing to give her time to serve. Without a shadow of doubt, the Lord has greeted her with, "Well done, good and faithful servant!"



She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Donald Ray Howell; her son, Stephen Scott Howell, whom she adored; his wife Leigh Ann Howell; and her two grandsons, Tyler and Hunter, which were the joys of her life! She is also survived by her brother, Buddy Davis; many loving brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Saturday, August 1, at Temple Baptist Church at 1 pm. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 pm.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Ministry at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, MS.









