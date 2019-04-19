Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Diane Holmes Obituary
Diane Holmes

Petal, MS - Services will be held at 11:30 AM Friday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Diane Holmes, 70, of Petal, MS.

She died Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Interment will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Eastabuchie, MS.

Mrs. Holmes was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Holmes of Petal, MS; one son, Jason Pearce of Richton, MS; one daughter, Stephanie Green of Sydney, NE; one step-son, Pat Holmes of Williamsport, PA; two step-daughters, Mistie Holmes of Franklington, LA and Lori Holmes of Syracuse, NY; two brothers, Bill Yawn and Joe Yawn both of Petal, MS; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Friday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 19, 2019
