Dixie BullockPetal, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS for Mrs. Dixie Bullock, 95 of Petal, MS.She passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home.Interment will be in Green's Creek Cemetery.Mrs. Bullock was preceded in death by her husband R.J. Bullock; her parents, Aubrey and Cotie Hollingsworth; son Roy Bullock, and seven brothers.She is survived by her children, Pat Rogers (Frankie) of Petal, MS, Rick Bullock (Blythe) of Gulfport, MS, and Janet Hamm (Rick) of Petal, MS and daughter-in-law, Wanda Bullock (the late Roy Bullock) of Saucier, MS.She was also blessed with 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 1:30 pm on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.