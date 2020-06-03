Dixie Bullock
Dixie Bullock

Petal, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS for Mrs. Dixie Bullock, 95 of Petal, MS.

She passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home.

Interment will be in Green's Creek Cemetery.

Mrs. Bullock was preceded in death by her husband R.J. Bullock; her parents, Aubrey and Cotie Hollingsworth; son Roy Bullock, and seven brothers.

She is survived by her children, Pat Rogers (Frankie) of Petal, MS, Rick Bullock (Blythe) of Gulfport, MS, and Janet Hamm (Rick) of Petal, MS and daughter-in-law, Wanda Bullock (the late Roy Bullock) of Saucier, MS.

She was also blessed with 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 1:30 pm on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

