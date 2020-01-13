Services
Moore Funeral Service
706 Main St
Purvis, MS 39475
(601) 794-8731
Docia "Ruth" Cameron


1935 - 2020
Docia "Ruth" Cameron Obituary
Docia "Ruth" Cameron

Purvis - Docia "Ruth" Cameron,84, of Purvis, passed away on January 13, 2020 at Green Briar Nursing Home in D'Ibervile, MS. Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis from 11:30 A.M. until service time at 1:30 P.M. followed by burial in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Cameron was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. She worked for National Food Store for over twenty-five years until her retirement in 1994.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank East; her husband, Gleen E. Cameron; a daughter-in-law, Nina Murphy; eight sisters; and two brothers.

She is survived by her four sons, Glenn Dale Murphy of New Orleans, LA, Charles Ray Cameron (Stephanie Wagner) of Metairie, LA, Lee Edward Cameron (James P. Cascio) of Biloxi, MS, and Don Uband Cameron of New Orleans, LA; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
