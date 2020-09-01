Don Keeslar
Hattiesburg - Donald Frank Keeslar, 90, of Hattiesburg, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Asbury Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Biloxi National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 19, 1930, to the late George and Mabel Keeslar. He was preceded in death by his adored stepmother, Mel, and his brothers, Porky Hughes and George Keeslar.
Don served honorably in the Air Force during the Korean War and later became a respected director of films, television series, music videos, and commercials. His most notable works included directing The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams series and The Dukes of Hazard series. Don directed more than 1,000 commercials and marketing films for Fortune 500 companies. He also had the opportunity to work with former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Senator Mitt Romney's father, George W. Romney, and famed journalist Dan Rather. In 1990, Don created his company, Oak Leaf Productions, and went on to write and direct the children's television series Did You Ever Wonder. During his 90 years, he touched many lives. He saw the world through a director's lens, and he was a gifted storyteller. Don was also a lover of animals, who believed in adopting shelter dogs, and loving Don meant loving his dogs.
Don is survived by his three children, Daniel Keeslar, Suzette Durkin, and Zoie Gorecki, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren; his beloved wife of twenty-six years, Billie Teater Keeslar; her three children and their seven grandchildren who loved him as DeDe; his Goddaughter, Bridgette Bagg; and his siblings, Sarah Keene and Richard Hughes.
A visitation for Don will be at 9 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home..
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make contributions in his name to Southern Pines Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 2021, Hattiesburg, MS 39403 or www.southernpinesanimalshelter.org
.