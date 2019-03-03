|
Don Kendall Sullivan
Hattiesburg - Don Kendall Sullivan of Hattiesburg, MS passed away on March 1, 2019, at the age of 69.
He was born in Hattiesburg, MS on September 26, 1949. He attended Improve School of Columbia, MS. He served in the U.S. Army and obtained the rank of Specialist E-5. He was an over-the-road truck driver for 40 years until his retirement from Western Container Corp where he drove for 12 years. He was an owner operator for 12 years and he also drove for Enterprise Transportation Co. of Petal, MS for 11 years and Benjamin Moore Paint Company of Pell City, AL for 5 years. He was selected as Over Drive Magazine (a national trucking publication) outstanding driver for 1993. He also received numerous safe driving awards from each of the companies he drove for.
Don was a longtime member of MENSA, USA. He was an avid fan of University of Alabama Football. Roll Tide!
He was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, MS since 2000, where he served as a smiling greeter to members and visitors alike. He considered it his ministry to be a greeter, and he looked forward to greeting each one that came through the door of church.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Jean (Foxworth) Sullivan, son, Glen David Sullivan (Shellie) of Eastabuchie, MS; daughters: Deanna Sullivan Goodnight (Steve) of Richton, MS and Donna Sullivan Rach (Tom) of Tuscaloosa, AL and stepdaughters: Stephanie Wheeler (Brent) and Kimberly Cummings (Travis), both of Hattiesburg, MS. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and his sister, Linda Hathcock (Don) of Laurel, MS and brother, Jimmy Sullivan (Marie) of Ripley, TN. He also is survived by 5 nieces and 10 nephews.
Don is predeceased by his grandparents, Otho Sullivan and Maybelle McDonald Sullivan of Bassfield, MS and James (Jim) Broome and Victoria Singley Broome of Sumrall; his father, Wilmer Sullivan (Ethel) of Laurel, MS and his mother, Ezie Broome Malone (Ance) of Petal, MS; sisters: Bernice Dunegan of Pearl, MS, Judene Aultman of Hattiesburg, and Sandy Long of Sunflower, MS; one nephew, Michael Sullivan of Ohio.
Visitation will be at Forrest Funeral Home, 1258 Richburg Road, Hattiesburg, MS on Sunday, March 3, from 5pm-8pm. Don's funeral service will be Monday, March 4 at 10am in Forrest Chapel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 3, 2019