|
|
Don Rake
Hattiesburg - Don Rake, 84, of Hattiesburg passed away on June 24, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Kensington Woods Church of Christ followed by burial in Cherished Acres Cemetery.
Mr. Rake was an elder of Kensington Woods Church of Christ. He served in the United States Army Reserve for 8 years where he obtained the rank of Captain. He was an avid golfer and loved to travel with his wife. He was known by his grandchildren as Papa. Mr. Don served others unselfishly. He was always willing to give help and hand up wherever he saw a need and a struggling soul.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Opal Rake, and a granddaughter, Alyson Rachel Rake.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jonell Rake of Hattiesburg; his five children, Phil (Stephanie Stafford) Rake of Hattiesburg, Gary (Catherine) Rake of Brookhaven, Nancy (Dan) Duda of Hattiesburg, Jeff (Shirley) Rake of Zachary, LA, and Liz (George) Roth of Petal; eleven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three sisters, Leota Wroten, Linda Burns, and Judy Allwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 26, 2019