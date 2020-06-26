Donald Byron SuberHattiesburg - Donald Byron Suber, 85, of Hattiesburg, MS passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born January 25, 1935 in Long Beach, MS. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. The service will be followed by burial at Roseland Park Cemetery.Mr. Suber retired from The Merchants Company on September 30, 2006, after 50+ years of service. He began his career with The Merchants Company on February 23, 1956, as a counter salesman in Gulfport, Mississippi. By 1962, he was promoted to Warehouse General Manager in Gulfport. He became a citizen of Hattiesburg in 1968 when he was promoted to General Manager of the Grocery Division. In 1979, he assumed the position of Vice-President of the Grocery Division in Hattiesburg.Mr. Suber was elevated to Company President and CEO in 1987. His instrumental role in changing the company focus from retail grocery to a broad line foodservice distribution preserved several hundred jobs for the Hattiesburg community.Mr. Suber demonstrated 50+ years of unwavering loyalty to The Merchants Company. He also served as a board member of the Mississippi Restaurant Association, a Board Member and Chairman of the Board for 8 years with Frosty Acres Buying Group. He also served as a longtime member of the Board of Directors of the International Foodservice Distributors Association.He has been an instrumental business leader and productive member of the Hattiesburg Community for 39 years. He served on the boards for The ADP, United Way, USM Foundation, Rotary Club and many other civic organizations. He has been a member of Temple Baptist Church for over 30 years.In his retirement years, he enjoyed a round of golf with his friends at Canebrake Country Club, traveling in their Motorhome, and trips with friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, John Robert Suber and Virgie Rae Suber; two sisters, Mavis Suber Cospelich (George) and Charlotte Suber Seymour (Marlin); two brothers, James Wilson Suber (Josie) and Robert Derward Suber; two sons, Steve Suber and Glenn Suber.He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Patricia Skinner Suber; three sons, Byron Suber of Ithaca, NY, Ken Richardson (Margaret) of Ocean Springs, MS and Keith Suber (Shellie) of Alabaster, AL, and one daughter, Cindy Yarnell (Bobby) of Atlanta, GA; seven grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 Monday, June 29, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church. Moore Funeral Services of Hattiesburg is handling the service.