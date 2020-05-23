|
|
Donald Earl Pittman
Petal - Donald Earl Pittman, 71, was born in Alcorn Co. MS on April 27, 1949, and went to his heavenly home on May 21, 2020, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS. Born and reared in Corinth, MS, he and his family relocated to Petal, MS in 1984 when he became employed at Camp Shelby. Don greatly loved God, his family, his friends and his country. He was a loving man of strong character and opinion, and he was the rock and protector of his family.
A member of Calvary Baptist Church,Petal, Don sang in the church choir and went on several mission trips to Kingsport, TN. Don was a builder, landscaper, gardener, owner of a grocery store, a manager of Liberty National Life Insurance Co., and a volunteer at Merit Health Wesley for several years. He enjoyed the sport of basketball, played in high school, and attended local high school and college games often.
SFC Pittman retired from the U.S. Army National Guard with a rank of E-7. Two of his proudest accomplishments were receiving the Sergeant Major's Award in 1988 for outstanding performance while attending the Maneuver Combat Arms Infantry NCO Advanced Course in Fort Benning, GA, and receiving the honor of Veteran of the Year from the City of Petal & American Legion Post 146 in 2015.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Vadie and Everett Pittman of Corinth, MS, parents-in-law James Ward and Margaret Taylor of Rienzi, MS, and brothers in law, Jeffrey Ward Taylor and Lanny Taylor both of Rienzi, MS.
Don leaves behind his beloved wife of 52 years, Katherine Pittman of Petal, MS; one daughter, Laura Cochran (Noal) of Hattiesburg, MS; one son, Sam Pittman of Bentonville, AR; 5 granddaughters - Katie Young (Tyler) of Petal, Taylor Pittman of Hattiesburg, Maggie Pittman of Petal, Valorie Cochran of Hattiesburg and Lily Pittman of Gautier; one grand-dog, Ollie; three siblings: Gerald Pittman (Doris) of Tupelo, Janis Fowler (Jerry) and Connie Price (Rodger) of Corinth, MS; two brothers in law: Charles Taylor of Corinth and Jimmy Taylor of Rienzi; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held on May 26, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Petal from 1-3 pm with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. At a later date, there will be a scattering of ashes ceremony at Pickwick Lake, TN, at Don's request.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 23 to May 24, 2020