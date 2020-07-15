1/
Donald Edgar (Don) Montgomery Jr.
1960 - 2020
Donald (Don) Edgar Montgomery Jr.

Perkinston - Donald (Don) Edgar Montgomery Jr. of Perkinston went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 14, 2020. Don was born to Don and Guilea Montgomery on July 12, 1960, in Kittery, Maine.

Don graduated in the Class of 1978 from North Forrest High School. After that, he was among the second group hired on the opening of Scott Paper Co. of Hattiesburg. Scott Paper later became Kimberly Clark and Georgia Pacific which he retired from after 33 years.

After retirement, he was able to enjoy his hobbies of metal detecting, fishing, and Connie's registered Daylily Garden. Don was an officer and member of the Hattiesburg Area Daylily Society for many years. Not to mention his love for the LSU Tigers.

Don was a member of Hattiesburg Church of Christ where he loved the family fellowship.

Don is survived by his wife of 23 years Connie, stepson, James Bartlett of Wiggins, step-grandson, Justin Bartlett of Greenbrier, TN; parents, Don and Guilea Montgomery of Hattiesburg; sister, Terre (Mark) Farlow of Daphne AL; two brothers, Bobby (Sarah) Montgomery of Sumrall, Ron (Amy) Montgomery of Hattiesburg and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was an avid support of animal shelters, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the shelter of your choice.

Services will be 10:00 a.m., July 17, 2020, at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with burial to follow in the Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Hwy 57 North in North Jackson County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., July 16, 2020, at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
JUL
17
Service
10:00 AM
Moore Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
