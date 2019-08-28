|
|
Donna Merle Ladner Trotter
Hattiesburg - Donna Merle Ladner Trotter, 71, of Hattiesburg, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home. Services will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at McLaurin Baptist Church followed by burial in the Trotter Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Trotter was a member of McLaurin Baptist Church. She was a Work Orders Clerk at Camp Shelby for 20 years before retiring in 2007. She loved her children and grandchildren but most of all, her dog, Precious.
She was preceded in death by her father, J.T. Ladner; her mother, Nina Mae Ladner Courtney; and her step father, Alfred Courtney.
She is survived by her husband, Lewis Alexander Trotter of Hattiesburg; three daughters, Ladonna Denise Waits of Jackson, Melissa Karen Landry (Jamey) of Ocean Springs, and Lisa Anet Mapp (Kevin) of Hattiesburg; one son, Kyle Alexander Trotter of Edmonton, KY; six grandchildren, Katelyn, Tayler, Jordan (Michelle), Shelby (Charles), Jackson, and Madelyn; and four great grandchildren, Charles Aaron, Kingston, Jayden, and Elijah.
Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5 - 9 p.m. at McLaurin Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 28, 2019