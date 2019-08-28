Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McLaurin Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Trotter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Merle Ladner Trotter


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Merle Ladner Trotter Obituary
Donna Merle Ladner Trotter

Hattiesburg - Donna Merle Ladner Trotter, 71, of Hattiesburg, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home. Services will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at McLaurin Baptist Church followed by burial in the Trotter Family Cemetery.

Mrs. Trotter was a member of McLaurin Baptist Church. She was a Work Orders Clerk at Camp Shelby for 20 years before retiring in 2007. She loved her children and grandchildren but most of all, her dog, Precious.

She was preceded in death by her father, J.T. Ladner; her mother, Nina Mae Ladner Courtney; and her step father, Alfred Courtney.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis Alexander Trotter of Hattiesburg; three daughters, Ladonna Denise Waits of Jackson, Melissa Karen Landry (Jamey) of Ocean Springs, and Lisa Anet Mapp (Kevin) of Hattiesburg; one son, Kyle Alexander Trotter of Edmonton, KY; six grandchildren, Katelyn, Tayler, Jordan (Michelle), Shelby (Charles), Jackson, and Madelyn; and four great grandchildren, Charles Aaron, Kingston, Jayden, and Elijah.

Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5 - 9 p.m. at McLaurin Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.