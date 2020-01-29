|
Donna Roseberry Byrd
Purvis, MS - Services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Purvis for Mrs. Donna Roseberry Byrd, 72, of Purvis, MS.
She died Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Interment will be in Coaltown Cemetery.
Mrs. Byrd retired as Branch Manager at Lamar Bank and was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Purvis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Byrd and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by two sons, Warren Byrd (Stacey) and Mike Byrd (Ashten); two daughters, Lori Molsbee (Jeff) and Michelle Courtney (Wayne); three brothers, Monty Roseberry, Robert Roseberry, and Jim Roseberry all of Purvis, MS; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to or The Ronald McDonald House.
Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday at First Baptist Church of Purvis.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020