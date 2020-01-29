Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc
Hwy 11
Purvis, MS 39475
(601) 794-6281
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Roseberry Byrd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Roseberry Byrd Obituary
Donna Roseberry Byrd

Purvis, MS - Services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Purvis for Mrs. Donna Roseberry Byrd, 72, of Purvis, MS.

She died Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Interment will be in Coaltown Cemetery.

Mrs. Byrd retired as Branch Manager at Lamar Bank and was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Purvis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Byrd and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by two sons, Warren Byrd (Stacey) and Mike Byrd (Ashten); two daughters, Lori Molsbee (Jeff) and Michelle Courtney (Wayne); three brothers, Monty Roseberry, Robert Roseberry, and Jim Roseberry all of Purvis, MS; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to or The Ronald McDonald House.

Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday at First Baptist Church of Purvis.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -