Donny DeHaven
Sumrall, MS - William Donald (Donny) DeHaven, 39, of Sumrall, MS passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Williamson Cemetery.
Donny was employed by Munn Enterprises as a service technician for 16 years. His greatest joys in life were helping others and spending time with family and friends. He touched the lives of many and will be missed by all.
Donny was preceded in death by his father, Richard DeHaven.
He is survived by his mother, Pam Walkley (Jerry) of Sumrall; two sons, Trevor and Dillon DeHaven of Seminary; one brother, John DeHaven (Claire) of North Ridgeland Hills, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Twaina and Bee Baylis of Sumrall who lovingly cared for Donny during his battle with cancer; two nephews, Ashton DeHaven and Zachary Williamson; two nieces, Rylan DeHaven and Marlea Brooks; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 5, 2019