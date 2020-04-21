|
|
Dora Picard Komp
Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Highland Cemetery for MS Dora Picard Komp, 85, of Hattiesburg, MS.
She died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
MS Komp was a native of Dallas, TX. She attended Auburn University and was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi where she received her Master's Degree in Social Work. She retired from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two sons, George P. Komp (Janet) of Hattiesburg, MS and Stephen B. Komp (Liz) of Buffalo, NY; one brother, Jim Picard of Palo Pinto, TX; three grandchildren, Natalie K. Svendsen, Brett Komp, and Henry Lee Komp.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020