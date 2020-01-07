Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Doris Bivin Rouse

Doris Bivin Rouse Obituary
Doris Bivin Rouse

Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, January 10, 2020, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Doris Bivin Rouse, 82, of Hattiesburg, MS.

She died Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Rouse was a retired teacher from Petal School System and a member of Main Street Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Rouse and parents, Claude H. and Lyston Bivin.

She is survived by one son, Lee Rouse (Donna) of Hattiesburg, MS; two sisters, Bertie Steinhorst (Gil) of Clarksville, TN and Alice Bivin of Hattiesburg, MS; three grandchildren, Katie Rouse, Maggie Rouse, and Nate Rouse and two nieces.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Friday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
