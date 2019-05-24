|
Doris F. Eaton
Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon Friday at Highland Cemetery for Mrs. Doris F. Eaton, 92, of Hattiesburg, MS.
She died Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Mrs. Eaton retired as Executive Secretary at Hercules and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Eaton.
She is survived by one son, Michael L. Eaton (Jane) of Tupelo, MS; one daughter, Joan Eaton of Covington, LA; three grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Friday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 24, 2019