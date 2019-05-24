Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Eaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris F. Eaton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris F. Eaton Obituary
Doris F. Eaton

Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon Friday at Highland Cemetery for Mrs. Doris F. Eaton, 92, of Hattiesburg, MS.

She died Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Mrs. Eaton retired as Executive Secretary at Hercules and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Eaton.

She is survived by one son, Michael L. Eaton (Jane) of Tupelo, MS; one daughter, Joan Eaton of Covington, LA; three grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Friday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now