Doris Vonceil Broome
Sumrall, Ms - Services will be held at Community Baptist Church, 31 Oloh Rd., Sumrall, MS 39482, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM for Mrs. Doris Vonceil Broome, 93, of Sumrall, MS.
She died in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Bedford Care Center of Hattiesburg. She had been a resident of Bedford Care Center for four years following a series of strokes.
Mrs. Broome is well known in the community having been a founding member of Community Baptist Church where she taught a women's Sunday school class. In fact of the ninety three years of her life she taught Sunday school in several churches in Mississippi, Florida, and Ohio for more than sixty of those years. She was married to the late Rev. Eugene W. Broome and served God as a prayer partner for his ministry while he was living.
Mrs. Broome is survived by five sons and one daughter: Larry Broome, his wife Mary and two daughters, Marlene Martin and her husband Donnie and Alison Patrolia and her husband Randall; Ladean Broome and his two daughters and a son, Melissa Roies and her husband Zac, Samantha White and her husband Daniel, Wade and his wife Angela; Randall Broome and his son and daughter, Christopher Broome and Kelli Herrington; S.D. Broome and his wife Linda and two sons, Sharl and his wife B. J., Craig and his wife Amber, and two daughters Jennifer Broome and Emily Broome; Jessie Womack and her husband George; Alex Broome and his wife Dabra with a son, Lucas, and a daughter, Madison. Also surviving is Mrs. Broome's brother, James and his wife Dana. Officiating will be Dr. Randall Broome, son, S. D. Broome, son, Minister of Music, Jessie, daughter, and Alex Broome, son.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Friday at Community Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020