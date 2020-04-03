Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Dorotha G. Savage


1927 - 2020
Dorotha G. Savage Obituary
Dorotha G. Savage

Hattiesburg - Dorotha G. Savage, 93, of Hattiesburg passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Lamar Health and Rehabilitation Center. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Ladner-Mucklerath Cemetery in Oak Grove.

Mrs. Savage was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church. She worked at Roses Department Store for 20 years until her retirement. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, and sewing. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Lavon Savage; her grandson, Richard Savage; three sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by her son, Allen (JoAnn) Savage of Sumrall; her daughter, Jeanette Savage (Raymond Moorehouse) of Florida; two grandsons, James (Candy) Savage of Petal, and Joshua Jones of Florida; three great-grandsons, Dakota, Mason, and Donovan all of Petal; and two sisters, Carolyn Nutter of Salem, WV., and Shirley Fox of Munroe Falls, OH.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
