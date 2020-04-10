Resources
Dorothy B. Craft


1930 - 2020
Dorothy B. Craft Obituary
Dorothy B. Craft

Hattiesburg - Dorothy B. Craft, 89, of Hattiesburg, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home.

She was an administrative Assistant for the IRS for 27 years, before her retirement in 2002. Some of her favorite hobbies were traveling, "antiquing", spending time with her family, and drinking coffee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Douglas Craft; her parents, Vern and Mary Bolinger; and six brothers and sisters.

She is survived by daughters, Cathy Norris of Hattiesburg and Lisa Craft (Brian Huddell) of New Orleans; two sons, Jay Craft (Rheanne) and Bradley Craft (Michelle Myrick), both of Hattiesburg; nine grandchildren, Megan Fortenberry, Brandon Craft, Matthew Craft, Whitney Johnson, Austin Craft, Conner Craft, Bella Miles, Colin Huddell, and Julian Huddell; and eight great grandchildren.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
