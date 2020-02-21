|
|
Dorothy Brownlee White
Hattiesburg - Dorothy Ruth Brownlee White (commonly known as "Mama Dot"), 92, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Clinton White, of Jackson, Mississippi, in 1998.
Born in 1927 in Potts Camp, Mississippi, Dorothy graduated from Central High School in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1945. During their marriage, she and her husband lived in Schenectady, New York, and Atlanta, Georgia, before settling in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1955. After her husband's death, she moved to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, in 2008.
While living in Jackson, Dorothy was an active member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and participated on several boards and committees. She was also a member of the Ralph Humphreys Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Additionally, her dedicated service to the University Medical Center and to several civic organizations led her 1987 recognition as Outstanding Woman of Achievement by the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation.
In Hattiesburg, Dorothy attended Main Street United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Ivah Wilber Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Norvell Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In recent months, she resided at the Claiborne Assisted Living Facility, where she enjoyed participating in various social activities.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Claudia ("Missy") White Pass and her husband, John Randle Pass of Inman, South Carolina; and a son, Clinton White and his wife Kathy Guice White of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She treasured her three grandchildren, Laurel Pass of Raleigh, NC; Jackson White of Huntsville, Alabama; and Katherine White of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Dorothy is also survived by her sister, Iva Brownlee Smith of Florence, Mississippi, and several other family members. Especially dear family friends include Tana Cathcart Daniel and her husband, Charles Daniel of Corinth, Mississippi, and their sons Cory and Cody Daniel of Nashville, Tennessee; and Corinth, Mississippi.
The memorial service was held at Hattiesburg's Main Street United Methodist Church on February 17, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 712 Main Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, or to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 621 Duling Avenue, Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020