Dorothy Entrekin
Purvis - Dorothy Entrekin, 101, of Purvis passed away on May 11, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. until service at 11:30 A.M. at Purvis First Baptist Church, followed by burial in Coaltown Cemetery.
Mrs. Entrekin was born May 6, 1918 to John A. Holcomb and Winnifred Butler Holcomb in Benmore, MS, Perry County. She was a member of Purvis First Baptist Church. She graduated from Purvis High School and Draughn's Business School in Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A.D. Entrekin; a sister, Faye Holcomb; two brothers, Carroll and Herbert Holcomb; and a granddaughter, April Davis Odgen.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lynda G. Davis of Hattiesburg, and Judy F. (Tommy) Rankin of Purvis; five grandchildren, Glenn Davis, Jonathan (Wendy) Roseberry, Kristi (Troy) Rayner, Karen Daniels, and Jennifer (Matthew) Yontz; twelve great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the requests memorials be made to Homes of Hope for Children or to Purvis First Baptist Church.
The family would also like to give a special thank you to all the compassionate sitters and the St. Joseph Hospice team for their love and support.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 15, 2019