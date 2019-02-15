Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Petal, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean (Brown) Alexander


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Jean (Brown) Alexander Obituary
Dorothy Jean (Brown) Alexander

Petal - Dorothy Jean (Brown) Alexander, was born to the late L. A. and Biddie (Percy) Brown in Petal, Ms. on August 13, 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Alexander, and three children leaves to continue her legacy: Gerald Alexander, Petal, MS.; Raymond (Rosalyn) Alexander of Purvis, MS.; and, Tammy (Alexander) Leggett Petal, MS. She also leaves three grandchildren, Alexandria Leggett, Petal, MS., Breanna Alexander, Hattiesburg, MS., Aric Alexander, Purvis, MS. She departed this life on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Petal, Ms. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.