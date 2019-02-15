|
Dorothy Jean (Brown) Alexander
Petal - Dorothy Jean (Brown) Alexander, was born to the late L. A. and Biddie (Percy) Brown in Petal, Ms. on August 13, 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Alexander, and three children leaves to continue her legacy: Gerald Alexander, Petal, MS.; Raymond (Rosalyn) Alexander of Purvis, MS.; and, Tammy (Alexander) Leggett Petal, MS. She also leaves three grandchildren, Alexandria Leggett, Petal, MS., Breanna Alexander, Hattiesburg, MS., Aric Alexander, Purvis, MS. She departed this life on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Petal, Ms. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 15, 2019