Dorothy Slade ReganHattiesburg - Dorothy Slade Regan, 100, of Hattiesburg, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9 - 10 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with services immediately following at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Due to the current mandates and regulations, we will be practicing social distancing during the service and masks are mandatory at the funeral home.Mrs. Regan was a member of Hardy Street Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Major B. Regan, Sr. and one grandson, Douglas O'Neal Regan.She is survived by one son, Major B. Regan, Jr. (Patricia Ann) of Hattiesburg; two grandsons, William Slade Regan (Lisa) of Hattiesburg and Robert Allen Regan (Becky) of Kansas; four great grandchildren, William Slade Regan, II., Chance Douglas Regan, Chelsea Lee Regan, and Christopher O'Neal Regan; two great-great grandchildren, Connor Regan and Ella Grace Regan; and one sister, Lina Fortenberry of Hattiesburg.