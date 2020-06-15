Dorothy Walters OdomPetal, MS - Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at John Odom Cemetery for Mrs. Dorothy Walters Odom, 91, of Petal, MS.She passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her daughter's home in Ellisville, MS.Mrs. Odom retired from Big Yank Corporation after over 20 years and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Cleveland Odom, Sr.; a son, Don Odom, Jr.; a daughter, Louann Odom Mixon; her parents; four brothers and five sisters.She is survived by one son, Eddie Odom (Sandra) of Petal, MS; two daughters, Sue Fortenberry (Joe) of Ellisville, MS and Lisa Greene (Richard) of Petal, MS; two sisters, Emla Underwood of Petal, MS and Annette Stringfellow of Ovett, MS; ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Wednesday at John Odom Cemetery.