Rev. Douglas Edward Akins



Liberty - Rev. Douglas Edward Akins, 63, of Liberty, Mississippi, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born February 27, 1957 in West Point, Ms., the son of the late Rev. James and Mary Coleman Akins. He worked for MDOT and was a minister, most recently at Tower Hill Church in Liberty, Ms. in which he pastored for 23 years. He is leaving a legacy that has impacted the lives of all he touched in 30 years of ministry. He was a loving father, grandfather, pastor, and friend. He was a faithful, loving husband to his "honey bunny" for 40 years. He always had a smile and a loving nature and was loved by many. He will be missed by many.



He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Paula Kay Akins.



He is survived by son Randall Douglas Akins; daughter Tonya Akins Johnston; grandchildren, Kelsea, Allie, and Tyler Johnston; Destiny, Levi, and Steven Akins; two sisters Gail Causey, and Connie Watts and husband Ronnie.



Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 5 to 8 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, Ms. Visiting continues Sunday September 27, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until time of services at 2:00 at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, Ms. Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery Liberty, Ms.



Pallbearers will be: Mike Edwards, Jerry Barnhill, Jeremy Barnhill, Brandon Edwards, Derick Edwards, Wayne Johnson. Honorary Pall bearers: MDOT, Chuck Grimsley, Greg Kohn, James Hayden









