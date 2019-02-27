|
|
Douglas "Lamar" Moore
Brooklyn - Douglas "Lamar" Moore, 78, of Brooklyn, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Moore served in the United States Army and was a carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie Moore and one sister, Pat Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Moore of Brooklyn; one daughter, Jennie (John) Clardy of Brooklyn; one son, Joey Guillot of Brooklyn; three grandchildren, William Butler, Jr., Trinidey Butler, and Leona Butler; one sister, Linda Landrum of Gulfport; one brother, Melvin Moore of Gulfport; and one cousin, who was like a brother, Eddie Moore of Gulfport.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 27, 2019