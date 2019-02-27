Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas "Lamar" Moore


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas "Lamar" Moore Obituary
Douglas "Lamar" Moore

Brooklyn - Douglas "Lamar" Moore, 78, of Brooklyn, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Moore served in the United States Army and was a carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie Moore and one sister, Pat Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Moore of Brooklyn; one daughter, Jennie (John) Clardy of Brooklyn; one son, Joey Guillot of Brooklyn; three grandchildren, William Butler, Jr., Trinidey Butler, and Leona Butler; one sister, Linda Landrum of Gulfport; one brother, Melvin Moore of Gulfport; and one cousin, who was like a brother, Eddie Moore of Gulfport.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.