Dudley Brown Kinard
Petal - Dudley Brown Kinard, 78, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Visitation for Dudley will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. until service time at 11:30 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal, followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Kinard graduated from Forrest Hill High School in 1958, he attended the University of Mississippi from 1958 - 1962, pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a nine-year veteran of the Army National Guard. He was a Field and Test Engineer with Metro Media for thirty-three years. He retired in 1995. In 1997 he worked with the Petal school District for five years in the area of computers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Major Henry Kinard, Jr; his sister, Betty Kinard Lawless; and a grandson, Charles William Stewart II.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosemary Moody Kinard of Petal; his two daughters, Anne Kinard (Garth) Mayfield of Nashville, TN, and Lynda Kinard (Bucky) Stewart of Madison, MS; four grandchildren, Brentley Preston (Lauren) Collins of Seminary, Sarah Katherine (Zach) Crosby of Laurel, William Buckley Stewart, Jr, and Charles Kinard Stewart of Madison; two great grandchildren, Brynleigh Elizabeth Collins of Seminary, and William Kai Crosby of Laurel; his brother-in-law, Bill Lawless of Crystal Springs; and his faithful canine companion, Abby.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Forrest General Hospital staff of 9-T and ICU for the excellent care they gave Dudley for nearly eight weeks.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 20, 2019