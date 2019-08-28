Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Dudley W. Grantham Obituary
Dudley W. Grantham

Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mr. Dudley W. Grantham, 90, of Hattiesburg, MS.

He died Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Grantham was a life long resident of Hattiesburg, MS. He was a 1947 graduate of Hattiesburg High School and attended the University of Southern Mississippi. Mr. Grantham retired as a Laboratory Tester with Hess Refinery in Purvis, MS after 38 years of service and was a member of Wesley Southern Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Vermelle S. Grantham; parents, John W. and Ruth B. Grantham and a brother, Carroll B. Grantham.

He is survived by his wife, Juana Grantham of Hattiesburg, MS; one daughter, Cindy Roddy (Charles) of Moss Point, MS; one sister, Janie Tan (Antonieto) of Hattiesburg, MS; three grandchildren, Suzanne King (David) of Ocean Springs, MS, Dawn Lassitter (Jason) of Mobile, AL, and Lane Westergaard (John) of Winter Park, FL; six great-grandchildren, Caleb Lassitter, Mallory Lassitter, Avery King, Hannah Westergaard, George Westergaard, and Jessica Hall; sister-in-law, Delfina Grantham of Hattiesburg, MS and special family friend, Juan Medina of Hattiesburg, MS.

Special thanks to Brookdale Hattiesburg II for the wonderful care and love given over the past two and half years.

Thanks also to Southern Care Hospice for the wonderful care and support.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM Friday Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 28, 2019
