Dwain CoxHattiesburg - Dwain Madison Cox passed from this life on August 8, 2020, as a result of complications from cancer.Dwain was born on December 21, 1931, to James Madison Cox and Mittie Timmerman Cox. He graduated from Moselle High School and Jones County Junior College. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.Upon completion of active military duty, Dwain returned to Hattiesburg where he began working for Southern Bell, which later became Bellsouth. He worked there for 40 years. He also served on the board of directors for Telco Federal Credit Union, now known as Rivertrust, for 50 years. He served as Treasurer for many of those years.Dwain was a faithful member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of South Mississippi.In his earlier years, Dwain enjoyed taking the boat out in the Gulf waters near Gautier, MS. He loved fishing from Horn Island and taking the family shrimping. In his later years, his passion was spending time on his pontoon boat at their home at Lake Serene. Whether it was a sunset cruise, dinner with friends, or taking the kids skiing and tubing, he always enjoyed being on the water. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Mary Ann.Dwain is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Ann Winborn Cox; children Linda Watson (Reid), Danny Cox (Linda), and Leigh Ann Cox Travis (John); 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Lillian Johnson, twins Shelton Cox and Evelyn Breazeale, twins Hayward and Howard Cox, Margaret Thompson, and Bill Cox.Due to current health precautions in place, a private family memorial service was held in the Prayer Garden of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Grove UMC Equipment Replacement Fund. This was where Dwain had always helped to keep everything up and running.The family wishes to thank the nursing staff of Forrest General Hospice Care for their support and remarkable care during Dwain's illness. They are also grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends.