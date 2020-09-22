1/
Dwayne E. Smith
Dwayne E. Smith

Sumrall, MS - Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church for Mr. Dwayne E. Smith, 69, of Sumrall, MS.

He died Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Interment will be in Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Smith was a retired Carpenter and member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Rose Smith; sister, Beth Dansby; brothers, Darwin and Daniel Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Gay Nell Smith of Sumrall, MS; three sons, Jason Dwayne Smith of Sumrall, MS, Mark Anthony Smith of Columbia, MS, and Timothy Allen Smith of Sumrall, MS; one daughter, Tracy Sabrina Walters of Sumrall, MS; two sisters, Barbara Bennett of Foxworth, MS and Beverly Lott of the Oloh Community, MS; one brother, Danny Smith OF Petal, MS; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and eight step-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5:00-9:00 PM Friday at Hickory Grove Baptist Church.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
