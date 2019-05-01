Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc
Hwy 589
Sumrall, MS 39482
(601) 758-3812
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc
Hwy 589
Sumrall, MS 39482
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl E. Chandler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Earl E. Chandler Obituary
Earl E. Chandler

Sumralll, MS - Services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel for Mr. Earl E. Chandler, 90, of Sumrall, MS.

He died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his residence.

Interment will be in Military Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Chandler retired as US Postmaster serving over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife and sweetheart of 67 years, Polly Lee Chandler; three sisters, Helen Aultman, Pauline Taylor, and Doris Aultman; his parents, Leslie and Kate Chandler.

He is survived by three sons, Stuart Chandler, Dennis Chandler (Tammie), and Robert Chandler; two daughters, Lawana Blackwell (Buddy) and Lynn Wolverton; one brother, John Chandler (Marie); eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to "Smile Train".

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Sumrall Chapel.

Our family is grateful to Forrest General Hospice for such tender care, to friends and neighbors who called and visited, and especially to Uncle John for his unfailing support.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now