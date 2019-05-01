|
|
Earl E. Chandler
Sumralll, MS - Services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel for Mr. Earl E. Chandler, 90, of Sumrall, MS.
He died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his residence.
Interment will be in Military Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Chandler retired as US Postmaster serving over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife and sweetheart of 67 years, Polly Lee Chandler; three sisters, Helen Aultman, Pauline Taylor, and Doris Aultman; his parents, Leslie and Kate Chandler.
He is survived by three sons, Stuart Chandler, Dennis Chandler (Tammie), and Robert Chandler; two daughters, Lawana Blackwell (Buddy) and Lynn Wolverton; one brother, John Chandler (Marie); eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to "Smile Train".
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Sumrall Chapel.
Our family is grateful to Forrest General Hospice for such tender care, to friends and neighbors who called and visited, and especially to Uncle John for his unfailing support.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 1, 2019