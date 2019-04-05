Services
Jones & Son Funeral Home
18 Moselle-Seminary Rd. P. O. Box 3
Moselle, MS 39459
(601) 584-7913
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Everett Family Cemetery
Moselle, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ed McNease
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ed "Mac" McNease


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ed "Mac" McNease Obituary
Mr. Ed "Mac" McNease

Moselle - Graveside services for Mr. Lamar Edgar "Mac" McNease, Jr., age 69, of Moselle, will be held at 10:00 a. m. Friday at the Everett Family Cemetery in Moselle with Bro. James Saulters and Kyle Everett officiating.

Mac worked over 30 years at Mississippi Music in Hattiesburg where he wore many different hats, including credit manager, repair technician, and installer. He is probably best known for his musical talents playing the guitar and bass. Mac enjoyed all things music, and later in life was a part of the Cool Waters Family Gospel Group. He was also an active member of the Moselle United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar Edgar and Myrtle McNease, Sr.

He is survived by the love of his life, Beverly McNease; his daughters, Lorie (Brian) Harrison of Ellisville and Rebecca McNease of Moselle, and his grandchildren, Dallas Williamson, Dawson Williamson, and Aaron Harrison.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now