Jones & Sons Funeral Home
104 Cypress P. O. Box 449
Richton, MS 39476
(601) 788-6000
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Beaumont Church of God
Rev. Edgar Brown


Rev. Edgar Brown Obituary
Rev. Edgar Brown

Lucedale - Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Beaumont Church of God for Rev. Edgar Brown, age 79, of Lucedale who passed from this life on February 10, 2019 in Providence Hospital of Mobile, AL. Bro. Doug Chapman, Bro. Donny Cochran and Bro. Eddie Pitts will officiate with burial to follow in the Beaumont Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Butch Rouse, Joey Griffin, Troy Paulk, Mitch Noble, Harold Malone, Lamon Lenzy and Justin Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be any Ministers and men of Beaumont Church of God.

Rev. Brown served as a faithful minister of God's word for 32 years. He was a self-employed contractor for over 60 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Brown; son, Mitchell Lee Brown; parents, Leo and Mary Brown and brother, Gerald Brown.

He is survived by his sons, Rev. Russell (Michelle) Brown of Beaumont, Charlie ( Shelia) Brown of Hattiesburg; daughters, Brittany and Miranda Brown both of Lucedale; grandchildren, James (Blake) Brown, Maggie Brown, Matthew Brown, Alyson Speights, Austin (Kristen) Speights and Andrew Speights; great-grandchild, Rylee Grace Brown; brother, Tony Brown of TN; sisters, Rita Brown of Irvington, AL and Donna Dearman of Waynesboro and special nephew, Justin Brown.

Jones and Son Funeral Home of Richton is in charge of services.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 13, 2019
