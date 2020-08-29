Edna Earl BullockHattiesburg - Edna Earl Bullock, 98, of Hattiesburg passed away on August 28, 2020 at Windham House. Visitation will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg from 10:30 A.M. until service at 11:30 A.M. followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.Mrs. Bullock was a member of Maybank Baptist Church, and she was a loving grandmother and great grandmother.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Bullock; and her son, Wayne Bullock.She is survived by her three sisters, Jessie "Tommy" Mayo (Jimmy) of Madison, Faye Burton of Oxford, and Kitty Skelton of Ocean Springs; her two granddaughters, Carrie Bullock of Hattiesburg and Becky Harris (Jon) of Petal; her two great grandchildren, Taelyr and Jonathan Harris of Petal; and numerous nieces and nephews.