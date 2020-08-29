1/1
Edna Earl Bullock
Edna Earl Bullock

Hattiesburg - Edna Earl Bullock, 98, of Hattiesburg passed away on August 28, 2020 at Windham House. Visitation will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg from 10:30 A.M. until service at 11:30 A.M. followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Bullock was a member of Maybank Baptist Church, and she was a loving grandmother and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Bullock; and her son, Wayne Bullock.

She is survived by her three sisters, Jessie "Tommy" Mayo (Jimmy) of Madison, Faye Burton of Oxford, and Kitty Skelton of Ocean Springs; her two granddaughters, Carrie Bullock of Hattiesburg and Becky Harris (Jon) of Petal; her two great grandchildren, Taelyr and Jonathan Harris of Petal; and numerous nieces and nephews.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Moore Funeral Service
AUG
31
Service
11:30 AM
Moore Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
