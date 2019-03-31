|
|
Mrs. Edna Stuart
Hattiesburg - Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church for Mrs. Edna Doris Smith Stuart, age 90, of Hattiesburg. Mrs. Stuart passed from this life on March 29, 2019 at her residence.
Edna D. Stuart "Nee Smith" was born in Georgia (sometimes referred to herself as a Georgia peach in humor) and she later moved to the Oak Grove area where she planted her roots. In time, she grew her family to five children, eighteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. On April 1, 1958, Edna and Willie opened Stuart Farm Supply on Highway 589. She will always be remembered as the friendly smile that greeted every customer six days a week for over 60 years. The legacy of her tenacious work ethic, her devotion to family and community and her enormous heart will inspire and live on through those closest to her. Edna D. Stuart's earthly candle has burned out, but her legend never will. She will be missed.
Mrs. Stuart is survived by her sons, Willie Allen Stuart and Jerry Newton (Margie) Stuart both of Purvis; daughter, Judy Doris Stuart (Scott) Carter of Brooklyn; grandchildren, Frankie Stuart, Wendy Thompson, Tanya Mohawk, Amanda Cameron, Jerry Norman Stuart, Rachel Graham, Sheila Stuart, Wesley Stuart, Sabrina Stuart Anderson, Odell Stuart, Clint Stuart, Jason Stuart, Mathew Stuart, Chae Carter, Tiffany Carter Harvey and Jessica Carter; great grandchildren, Wyatt Stuart, Carmen Rainey, Dalton Thompson, Emma Mohawk, Ben Mohawk, Chance Mohawk, Caleb Cameron, Noah Cameron, Hannah Cameron, Abbey Cameron, Chance Stuart, Sam Stuart, Alexis Burge, Kasey Anderson, Larken Stuart, Lawson Sullivan, Payton Harvey, Thomas Harvey and Carter Harvey; great-great-grandchildren, Cambrie Rainey, Hadlee Rainey and Colton Rainey; sister, Esther S. Patterson; brothers, Bud Smith and Levi Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Austin Stuart; sons, Austin D. Stuart and Henry Gordon Stuart; sisters, Erma Borne, Velma Barber and Trelly Davis; and brothers, Vernon Smith and Clyde Smith.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 31, 2019