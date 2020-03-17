Services
Jones & Son Funeral Home
6842 U. S. Highway 98 West
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
601-268-2241
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Caney Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Caney Baptist Church
1939 - 2020
Lumberton - Ela Ruth Manale, 80, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Merit Health Wesley. Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at Caney Baptist Church from 10:30 a.m. until the service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Caney Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ela Ruth was a member of Caney Baptist Church. She loved her family and was an avid gardener and a voracious reader.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Manale; her parents, Thomas and Willie Rose Jones; her brother, Thomas Dale Jones; and her sister, Clara Nell Lowe.

She is survived by her two daughters, Melissa (Tim) Riley of Slidell, LA, and Monica Manale of Chalmette, LA; two grandchildren, Megan Riley of Slidell, LA, and Erin (Corey) St. Pierre of Gonzales, LA; one great-grandchild, Owen Benjamin St. Pierre of Gonzales, LA; one sister, Margie Smith of Baxterville, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
