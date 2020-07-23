1/
Elaine Moore
1935 - 2020
Elaine Moore

Petal - Elaine Moore, 85, of Petal, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2020 in Canton Cemetery in Canton, MS.

Mrs. Moore was a member of First Baptist Church in Petal. She had a passion for cooking, gardening, and flower arranging. She was a mother of five children, and a mom to many others, especially her late husband's players he coached.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lloyd T. Moore; her parents, George and Pearl Courtney; her son, Kerwin Todd Moore; and three brothers, J.D. Courtney, Hilborn Courtney, and Ralph Courtney.

She is survived by her four children, Lloyd A. (Gail) Moore of Florida, Vickie (Ronnie) Hensley of Rutledge, TN, Mark W. Moore of New Jersey, and Kay Moore of Florida; two grandchildren, Matthew Todd Shepherd (Katrina Robinder), and Ray Clamp; three great-grandchildren, Lillie Clamp, Tres Clamp, and Jennings Shepherd; one sister, Gay Nell Wade of Petal; and numerous nieces and nephews.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
