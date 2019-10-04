|
|
Eldna Ray Graham Humphries
Purvis, MS - Services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Purvis for Mrs. Eldna Ray Graham Humphries, 85, of Purvis, MS.
She died Monday, September 30, 2019 in Purvis, MS.
Interment will be in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Humphries retired as Manager of F.W. Woolworth in Hattiesburg and was a member of First Baptist Church of Purvis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Aubrey Humphries and parents, Lucille and William Hugh Graham.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Humphries (Becky) of Sumrall, MS and Dr. Tony Humphries (Ginger) of Columbia, MS; one daughter, Paula Wilson (Leslie) of Purvis, MS; two brothers, Vanoy Graham and Warren Graham both of Ellisville, MS; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM Saturday at First Baptist Church of Purvis.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Oct. 4, 2019