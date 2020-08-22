Elizabeth "Libby" BroomeOak Grove - Libby Broome, 89, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi passed away at home after a battle with cancer with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 the Oak Grove Chapel of Jones Funeral Home with interment in the First Baptist Church of Oloh Cemetery.She was the fourth of eight children born to Andrew and Arnie Pace in Yazoo County, Mississippi on September 26, 1930. Libby graduated from Oak Grove High School and attended Mississippi Woman's College for four years.She married Glenn Broome in November 1954. Libby was a loving and devoted mother of three children. Glenn retired from the Air Force in 1978 and they made a permanent home in Hattiesburg.Libby was a devoted Christian for her entire life and a member of 38th Avenue Baptist Church. She enjoyed using her alto voice in the church choir in her earlier years.She retired from South Mississippi Electric Power Association. She was an excellent seamstress and cook, a Red Cross Volunteer, an enthusiastic softball player, and a devoted Southern Miss fan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Arnie Pace; two sisters, Virginia Pace Sumrall, Peggy Ann Pace Hartness; and two brothers, Morris D. Pace and Sedgie Pace.She is survived by her husband, Edwin Broome of Oak Grove; a daughter, Debbie Lynn Broome Granberry of Hattiesburg; two sons, Ralph Edwin (Debbie) Broome of Bunkie, LA, David Glenn Broome of Oak Grove; two brothers, Rev. A. J. Pace of Hattiesburg, Samuel D. (Betty) Pace of Hattiesburg; a sister, Arnie Ruth Pace Carpenter of the Dixie Community; a grandson, Lucas (Gaynell) Byrd of Lecompte, LA; two granddaughters, Olivia Grace Broome of Oak Grove, Megan Byrd (Edward) Palmer of Lecompte, LA; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.A visitation for Libby will be at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Oak Grove Chapel of Jones Funeral Home.