Elizabeth Diane ChaneyLumberton - Elizabeth Diane Chaney, 76, of Lumberton passed away on August 18, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. A graveside service will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Dixie Cemetery at 1:30 P.M.Mrs. Chaney was a member of the Red Hat Club.She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lois Hiebert; her husband, Raymond Chaney; and two children, Tina Kromeke and Timothy Chaney.She is survived by her daughter, Aleta Hanna of San Benito, TX; her two sisters, Marjorie Sumrall of Hattiesburg and Jeanette Bowden of Delaware; eight grandchildren, Dorothy, Raymond, Christopher, Jayme Marie, Steven, Brandon, Stephanie, and Jennifer; numerous great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.